The Town Leave United in shock result

Shoreham U23 2-3 Worthing Town U23 - In the SCFL U23 West

Last night saw a shock under the beaming lights at the Edgar and Wood Stadium in the SCFL.

With the Town sitting bottom of the league with just one league win all season, this looked like a nailed on home win on paper. But football is played on grass (mostly) and this was a fabulous end to end battle of the beaches.

The first half kicked off in an extremely competitive game, the home side created some good chances and had the momentum but couldn’t find the net.

Football fan Poppy enjoying the game

First blood went to the Town as the speedy Luke Ellard found the net from close range. He kept calm and made no mistake. His teammates were confident that they could go on to score more.

After the halftime seafood platter, it was Musselmen who came out of the blocks like Usain Bolt. Within three minutes they put some pressure on the back four and the tenacious Shaun Baillie was unfortunate to score an OG.

At 1-1 the game could have gone either way but again it was Worthing who took the lead. The midfield General, George Gilbert ran forward and struck a great shot which slipped past the goalkeeper into bottom corner, 2-1.

Shoreham were not going to give up and came back with all guns blazing. They came forward and with an hour gone, attacked down the wing and from a low cross the ball was tapped in at the back post to make it 2-2.

Home Stand

As the game was coming to an end in this brilliant tussle of a match the referee was checking his watch but the Town were not finished. The away team were still playing on the ground and being patient when the powerful Luke Ellard scores his second of the game to make sure all three vital points were going home to Worthing.

Worthing Town unfortunately remain bottom of the league table but after this incredible performance they will be looking up and the fans will be expecting a vast improvement for the rest of the season.

Next up, Shoreham are at home to East Preston and Worthing Town are away to third place Wick.