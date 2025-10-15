This involved teams of four playing in a Stableford competition, where the best two scores counted on hole one, the best three scores counted on hole two and all four scores counted on hole three. This was repeated on the next three holes, and so on, until all 18 holes were completed.

The weather was drizzly at the start of play but it did improve during the morning. The course, however, was in magnificent condition and thanks must go to the incredible Green Keeping Staff.

Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland welcomed Jason Heathfield into the senior section as he has just celebrated his 55th birthday. Dennis also thanked Jason and Keith Body for supplying everyone with sausages and chips to celebrate their birthdays.

Dennis presented prizes to the following: 2-3-4 Cha Cha Winners, with 110 points: Mick Hopkins; Brian Cordingley; Terry Morgan and Jim Hudson; Runners-up, on count-back with 107 points: Tony Bryant; Kevin Boakes; Steve Riddles and Dave Cottingham; 3rd Place, with 107 points: Martin Healy; Jim Ellingham; Steve Goddard and Dennis Sutherland; Nearest the Pin on Holes 2/11 - Grant Crowhurst; Nearest the Pin on Holes 6/15 - Peter Field; Nearest the Pin on Holes 9/18 - Chris Burgess; Nearest the Pin team, in two, on Holes 5/14: Cliff O Brien; Wayne Funnell; Owen Logue and Derek Westgate.

Thanks also went to the Fairway staff of Mike and Jack for looking after everyone; Tony Bryant for his administration assistance; Mick Hopkins for starting everyone off; Wayne Funnell for collecting all the entry fees, organising all the players’ scorecards and prizes and, finally, Lady Captain Sue Bell, for standing in at the last minute to make up one of the teams.

Congratulations went to all the prizewinners and Dennis thanked everyone who played, making it another great day at the Lottbridge Golf Club.

1 . Contributed Cha Cha winners: Brian Cordingley; Jim Hudson; Terry Morgan and Mick Hopkins, with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cha cha runners-up, Steve Riddles and Tony Bryant, with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Cha Cha third place team, Martin Healy; Steve Goddard and Dennis Sutherland, with Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell Photo: Submitted