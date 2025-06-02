Third win for Southwater bowlers

Tell us your club news.

Southwater Bowls Club gained their third win in the Mid Sussex League beating Horsham Park 64-25 and getting eight points by winning two rinks.

The winning rinks were Vanessa Mellor, Alan Parker, Debbie Jarvis and Tim Gander (27-6) with Jean Meinertzhagen, Gary Manning, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (24-5).

Unfortunately they lost to Horsham Bowling Club by 57-69. There was one winning rink – Debbie Coshan, John Coghlan, Pauline Scott and Les Andrews (17-9), with Jean Meinertzhagen, Ian Cribb, Les Gordon and Geoff Kentish drawing 22-22.