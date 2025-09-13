Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Chance to really start climb up the table

Kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday, we had a chance to really start our climb up the table by beating the other CTFC, Cheltenham Town, and that is exactly what we did by beating the Gloucestershire side by two Harry McKirdy goals to nil.

The first goal came in the 68th minute when Harry McKirdy finished off a fine move started by Dion Pereira, and when Ade Adeyemo went down in the box in the 84th minute the referee pointed to the spot giving Harry the chance to double his tally from the spot. He duly obliged and Crawley saw out the remaining time, including an incredible nine minutes added on by the referee, and just under 3,000 home fans celebrated our first home win of the season, leaving just over 200 away supporters realising that their team were now bottom of the table. For once, all the statistics were in our favour including the only one that really counts.

At 2.59pm we were 16th in the table but, because Oldham beat Bromley and Barnet beat Crewe and Swindon beat Harrogate by three goals to one, we now find ourselves in 18th, two places above where we started the day. If Swindon had scored another goal in beating Harrogate, we would have gone above them on goal difference whereas they are above us because, although our goal difference is the same they have scored one more goal than we have.

Along way to go but so far this season each result has either seen us maintain our position in the league or indeed improve it. I know if you start bottom then there is only one way to go and that is up, if you want to stay as an EFL side that is, but this last week has seen us draw away, win away and at home and also keep two clean sheets. Next week we go to Nottingham to face Notts County knowing that a win would put us level on points with them, although a win by four goals would be required to overtake them on goal difference.

Reds celebrate one of Harry McKirdy's two goals on Saturday | Picture: Kyle Hemsley/CTFC

Just a short article this week as I’m off to “sunny” Wales tomorrow for a few days and need to get packed. I won’t be at the Aston Villa game on Tuesday in the Vertu Trophy, but I will be wearing my Crawley Town hoody and keeping up with the score from the Broadfield.

In finishing, it was good to see Preston Johnson in the stadium today, confirming that although he is not now an owner, he will always be a Crawley Town fan.

See you in Nottingham. Town Team Together