Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Crawley Town are not down yet, are we?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Life-long Crawley Town fan Steve Leake gives his thoughts on the latest games and results,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are we going down? Maybe, even probably, but we aren’t down yet, are we? I know one Crawley fan thinks we are, as he said there was more likelihood of him being able to dance naked with Kyle Minouge than there was of us staying up. (Editor, please don’t correct my spelling of the antipodean, as I am not sure whether he meant Kylie Minogue or Kyle Minouge).

I watched the game from St. Andrews with my son in law and grandson and we were impressed with the commitment shown by the Red Devils, both on and off the pitch. Rushian will know he should have scored in the second half but that might have spurred City on, and they may have beaten us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We should not forget either the incredible goals he has scored from almost impossible positions. All the team came out with immense credit by gaining the point against the Champions, none more so than Toby Steward, our eighth goalkeeper of the season, making his full EFL debut and helping us achieve a clean sheet.

Portsmouth loanee Toby Steward punches clear on Easter Monday | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

We aren’t down yet and after the game against Exeter City, that is still how it stands. Three goals in the first 23 minutes for the Red Devils appeared to put the game beyond the Grecians but they struck back in the 25th minute which must have had fans remembering the game over Christmas at St Jame’s Park where Exeter came back from four one down to take a point.

Crawley’s goals came from Rushian Hepburn-Smith and Panutche Camara and the people in the stands started to ask the question; Can we escape? As it stands after the trip to Birmingham and the win against Exeter we are not doomed, as Birmingham City found their shooting boots at the Pirelli (or whatever it’s called now) to beat Burton, and that, combined with away wins for Stevenage and Orient against the Gas and Cambridge United respectively. has put us in with a real chance of performing the Great Escape

I took good heart and encouragement from the choice of exit music I heard at a funeral service last Thursday. Composed by Elmer Bernstein, it was of course the theme tune to The Great Escape, and it was good to hear it echoing around the stadium as we went into added time and awaited the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining games for Crawley are both against teams with nothing to play for but pride, Northampton at home on Saturday 26th April and Shrewsbury away on the 3rd of May, and if we were to win both that would put us on 46 points. Cambridge United play Burton Albion this Saturday which provided we win ourselves would suit us to be a draw. Bristol Rovers are at home to Reading who are challenging for a play-off place.

Burton would then play their game in hand against Wigan on the 29th, leaving the final day of the season with us at already relegated Shrewsbury, Cambridge at home to the Champions, Bristol Rovers away to Blackpool and Burton away to Charlton Athletic. We would still need both the Gas and the Brewers to drop points, but hey, it’s possible, isn’t it?

Everything will be ok in the end, and if it isn’t ok, then it's not the end!!

Go down or stay up, Crawley Town, my team, our team, will still be here next season as will I, but whether Kyle or Kylie will be dancing in the buff, remains to be seen.