Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Crawley Town fan Steve Preest will be sadly missed

Is there is anyone reading this who played for Crawley Traders back in the day, when men were men and women weren’t really allowed to talk about, let alone play, football?

June 19 was my father-in-law’s birthday. His name was Les King, and he managed the Crawley Traders team with his son, Richard, as one of his players. Sadly, gone but not forgotten, as is also a good friend of mine, Steve Preest, who passed away earlier this week.

Steve was a supporter of the Red Devils and one of the long-standing members, along with his wife Yvonne, of the Crawley Town Community Foundation Extra time hub.

Steve played for Upjohn in his younger days and was a member of the team, coached by Stan (Mr Crawley Town) Markham, who won the European Championship back in 1975. That was of course the Upjohn European Championship, and not to be confused with competitions of a similar, but less prestigious, nature such as the Champions League, Conference League and Conference Trophy.

Up until about 18 months ago he still ran out on a Friday lunch time for Walking football at the Hub, but I guess that should have said walked out. He enjoyed home and away matches watching the Red Devils from his East stand seat and introduced his grandson to the pleasure of watching real football and learning how to accept victories and defeats with the same good grace and humour. Steve, you will be sadly missed.

Danny Cashman has signed for the Red Devils and is keen to get started. He actually started his football career with Crawley Town when we had an Academy back in 2010 through 2012, but following the closing of our academy went to Brighton and Hove Albion. He then went on to sign for Coventry City, before being loaned out to Rochdale prior to his successful period at Worthing FC in National League South.

However, not many people will know that he starred in a short educational film, produced by Southern Water, entitled Water Matters. He was about 12 at the time and appeared alongside a young girl, roughly of the same age, who was the film producer's daughter, and basically followed the water that our players need to keep hydrated, from Hardham to Broadfield stadium.

Meanwhile, as Danny joins Harry McKirdy and Reece Brown as players coming into our squad, Armando Quitirna has sadly, for us, departed on a permanent transfer to League 1 Wycombe Wanderers. What is needed now is for there either to be some really good, experienced signings and/or for there to be no more of our existing players leaving.

Jeremy Kelly and Liam Fraser hopefully will be encouraged to stay, and I understand that, according to the Liverpool Echo, we are close to acquiring the services of goalkeeper, Harvey Davies, on a long-term loan deal, and that Portsmouth are also looking to put Toby Steward back out on loan as well.

Toby was our eighth goalkeeper, and probably the best, last season and I, for one, would have him back at the Broadfield like a shot. Back to Armando, I wish him luck and do not resent him signing for a League 1 side. Shortly after that piece of news was issued, we also found out that Panutche Camara had also been transferred to Dundee United because of a clause in his contract allowing him to leave if we were relegated.

Perhaps he will feature in the Dandy as desperate Pan. I have to say I’m not sure where I stand on that as he was a member of the team that was relegated. Good job the majority of supporters don’t have that clause attached to their season ticket renewal.

Unfortunately, the planned packages for sponsors and supporters to travel to Spain to watch the team play Heart of Midlothian, will not now happen as, according to James Ball and Tobias Phoenix, there was not enough time to organise them. Just hoping my time doesn’t run out before we play in Europe again.

I also saw this in last week’s Crawley Observer, about Matt Turner, who has just been awarded an MBE in the King’s birthday honours.

Is this true?

“When you look at the calibre of Matt’s work and what he has achieved in 20 years, it’s astonishing. From buying 50% of Crawley Town Football Club........”

Fixture release day on Thursday and the promised review of our opposition for 2025/2026 will follow.