Thoughts of a lifelong fan: I should be writing about how Crawley Town won three points

It’s a quarter to three on the last Sunday in September and I should be writing about three points having been won against Barrow yesterday but, as we all know, we lost a game we should have won.

I agree with what Scott Lindsey said in his post-match reaction about why he couldn’t make any substitutions in the second half as it could have stopped the momentum we had, but looking at the way we played in the first half I wonder if he was tempted to bring on either Kaheim Dixon or Kabby Tshimanga for Ryan Loft at the beginning of the second half before the momentum had even swung in our favour, especially as Loft presumably won’t be in the squad next week when we play against his parent club, Cambridge United.

Harry Forster, for me, was our man of the match yesterday, coming on as substitute for Ade Adeyemo in the 10th minute, although Harvey Davies did make some wonderful saves throughout the game which would have put him in contention as well.

Twenty shots on goal but only six on target as the five that hit the metaphorical woodwork don’t count as on target apparently. Another substitution which looked as if it might happen in the first half, thankfully did not occur, as it would have meant Davies going off, to be replaced in goal, according to Charlie Barker, by either himself, Josh Flint or Gavan Holohan and one of them being “replaced” by a substitute.

Dion Pereira in action against Barrow | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

I hope this is the end of not having a keeper on the bench, especially as Will Heater must surely be classed as being home grown, having been signed from the Community Foundation side. From the post reaction interviews it seems that Harvey Davies played on with a finger injury that required strapping and a half time injection in order for him to see out the game.

I hope, as I’m sure you all do, that his injury proves not to be too serious and that he is in-between the sticks next Saturday against Cambridge United, a club who appear to have shrugged off their poor start to the season and currently sit in 10th position, seven points above us. If, and I know it’s a big “If” for a two-letter word, we had won yesterday we would now be in 18th position and on the rise, but all is not lost, and we live to play and hopefully win another day.

One poor lad who can’t pull on his kit again, is Billy Vigar, aged 21, who, whilst playing for Chichester City at Wingate & Finchley, suffered a serious brain injury supposedly caused by a collision with a concrete wall surrounding the pitch. This is yet to be confirmed, but the FA have set up an inquiry into the incident and sadly Billy lost his fight for survival and sadly passed away on Thursday the 25th of September 2025. One of the messages left outside Oaklands Park, the home of Chichester City, simply said “Heaven has gained a striker”. Rest in Peace Billy.

Away from Football, other sports are hitting the headlines with England Roses winning the Women’s Rugby Union World Cup beating Canada by thirty-three points to thirteen (or by five two in football terms) despite going behind in the opening five minutes. Now here’s a poser for you all. Who would you vote for BBC Sport’s Personality Team of the Year? The England Lionesses for retaining their title as European champions, the England Roses for winning the World Cup or perhaps the England Three Lions under 21 side who retained their European title earlier this year?

It might even be the European golfers, as at just after 10.15pm on this glorious Sunday, Europe retain the Ryder Cup when Shane Lowry wins half a point to guarantee the 14 points required to keep the trophy. Any comment, Mr. President? He will probably dwell on the comeback by USA from seven points down to only lose by two points in the end but, as we know in football, it’s the final score that counts and with just two pairings on the course Hatton takes the half point against USA’s Morikawa to seal not just the retention of the cup but an outright win away from home.

The final pairing sees MacIntyre win the hole for Europe to halve the game, and the final score is 15 –13 in Europe’s favour.