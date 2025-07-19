Thoughts of a lifelong fan: New signings really fit into Scott's style

Well boys, girls, ladies and gentlemen, here we are with only two more friendlies to go before the start of the season away at Grimsby.

Having only lost once, and that to Scottish Premier Division opposition, and won three games against lower league opposition scoring five goals on each occasion I have to say that Mr. Optimistic (what some of my old friends call me) is generally happy with what he has seen so far. I have seen all** the players, new to the team, fit into our style of play really well and now it is time for Scott and his coaching staff to try and work the best starting eleven and bench for the game that is really important, the opening day away trip to Grimsby.

The last time we played there, two players, now sadly at pastures new, scored the goals that got us back into the game after having gone two down with one of the Grimsby goals having been scored by a present Red Devil Gavan Holohan. The match ending after ex-Grimsby player Danilo Orsi scored the winner almost with the last kick of the game. It was a fantastic victory and hopefully one that we will repeat once again on the 2nd of August. I won’t be there this time, in body that is, but you can take it for granted that iFollow will be in use that day.

The Great Escape? Exhibition is now open at the Crawley Museum, 103 High Street and is well worth a look in my opinion, because it brings together all the emotions involved of being a true supporter. In the exhibition there is a trail competition that will get you looking at other areas of the museum as well as our exhibit and will give you a chance of winning one of three family tickets for a League game in the coming season.

New Crawley Town signing Kyle Scott | Picture: CTFC

There are also origami football activities for anyone to get involved in and just a chance of becoming more of a fan than you already are. The exhibition runs until August 16th, and the museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 4pm. Free to enter and lots to see.

Having just arrived home after a fruitless trip to the stadium, the match actually called off just before midday. I did check the club website before setting off at 1220pm but could see no mention of a postponement, unless of course it was on twitter or whatever it’s called these days. I would hazard a guess that quite a few of our fans don’t use that method of communication, so perhaps that’s something the club should consider for the future.

I made the most of the trip though and purchased a home shirt to go with my away shirt that had just been given to me as an early birthday gift. Both designs, I think, show a realisation of what our club should be about, community and history, and the club should be applauded for them. Whilst leaving to catch the bus back into town I met a dad and his young son, proudly wearing their Pompey kit. We had a chat, wished each other good luck for the coming season but the dad wanted to know if he could claim their trip to Crawley as a valid entry in their quest to attend the 92 grounds of the Premier and Football League. Thoughts anyone????

** With the exception of newly arrived Kyle Scott from the USA. Welcome Kyle. Whilst mentioning Kyle I see that the internet still has Liam Fraser down as a Crawley Town player. Could we have some clarification please?