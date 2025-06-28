Well the fixtures are out, but so are the first comings and goings in terms of players, to and from the club.

Sadly, Jeremy Kelly has decided to return to the USA and has signed for Charleston Battery in the USL. The club website does not mention the club, or any fee involved, but the Reddit site unbelievably claims it was a free transfer. Surely not.

Rory Feely has also left the club to go to Irish side, Cork City, for, according to the CTFC website, an undisclosed fee. As with all players who have left us there will be differences in opinion as to their supposed value, but I know who I would value the most out of Jeremy and Rory and I don’t think there would be many Red Devils who would disagree.

We have signed both Harry Forster and Joy Mukena on for another year, and Ryan Sandford on for an initial six-month extension. Harry and Joy just need to stay fit and not succumb to injury, as both, I believe, show promise if they can be injury free.

It's sad to see Jeremy Kelly leave Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Ryan, as we all know, is a goalkeeper who was signed on a six-month contract. Harry is probably the closest to making a first team start as both Joy and Ryan are yet to resume training with the first team after both of them sustained bad knee injuries last season.

Owner, Preston Johnson had this to say about them: “We wanted to make sure that both Joy and Ryan were looked after in the appropriate manner after they suffered unfortunate injuries last season.

"We continue to make big strides in looking after both players and staff at Crawley Town Football Club, and releasing the pair with the injuries that they faced would not have been right or fair. That, paired with the fact that we believe both of them can make worthwhile contributions to the team, made this a very easy decision.”

Well done CTFC.

We have also signed Harvey Davies on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Liverpool. He is a highly rated goalkeeper who signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in 2021, after having been with their academy since he was eight.

Whilst he has been praised for his calm presence in between the sticks, he is also known for his ability to play out with the ball at his feet and is also said to have exceptional shot-stopping capabilities.

He spent last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, making 32 appearances in all competitions and appears to be really happy to be here and, according to Scott Lindsey, will be played as first choice keeper.

On the subject of new players, Scott feels we are still short of the squad he would like to start the season with but stresses that more signings are imminent.

Oh yes, the fixtures are out as well and in August alone we face three matches away, with Grimsby on the opening day, Crewe Alexandra on the 16th of August and Chesterfield on the 30th interspersed with home matches on the 9th, 19th and the 23rd against Newport County, MK Dons and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

On last season’s results the hardest fixture would appear to be the Spireites way, as they only suffered three home defeats last year, finished in the last play-off place, but failed to make a Wembley appearance, going out to Matt Sadler’s Walsall in the semi-finals.

Grimsby away conjures up memories of that famous three two victory at the start of our promotion season but hopefully we won’t go two down this time before we start playing.

The other four league opponents we face in August had poor seasons by their previous standards with Newport (22nd) and Tranmere (20th) only gaining three and four away wins each. Crewe failed to repeat their performances of the previous season finishing in 13th place and MK Dons (who?) ended in 18th place, but this game will probably be our toughest as they appear to be signing forwards galore, including of course, a certain Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

As well as the six league games, we also face a tough away Carabao Cup tie in Wales against Swansea City, the week commencing the 11th of August and hopefully a second-round game in between the Tranmere and Chesterfield league matches.

On top of all that we have been drawn to play Aston Villa U21s, Peterborough and Orient in the group stage of, what is now, the Vertu EFL Trophy. Deja Vu, me thinks.

STOP PRESS: JAY WILLIAMS IS BACK