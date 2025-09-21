Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Why Notts County defeat was all my fault

What can I say? It was all my fault.

First of all, in the Observer two weeks ago I wrote that since the first game of the season we had not gone down in league positions since then and then to compound my overzealous optimism, in last week’s Observer I wrote “to face Notts County knowing that a win would put us level on points with them, although a win by four goals would be required to overtake them on goal difference”.

The coup de gras being me Whatsapping home at 1539 on Saturday “So far so good”, only for Notts County to take the lead just before the half time break.

Up until their number 20, Scott Robertson, had opened the scoring Crawley, in my opinion, were playing bright open football and were looking good for at least a point. None of the goal scorers from Tuesday’s Vertu Trophy win against Aston Villa’s Under 21s were in the starting line-up, but Ryan Loft and Kaheim Dixon were on the bench with Ben Radcliffe there, but only to go through warm up exercises alongside Louis Watson.

Kaheim Dixon celebrates scoring against Aston Villa u21s in the Vertu Trophy | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Scott, I believe, was in a “damned if I do, damned if I don’t situation”, reference to his team selection and we will never know if the inclusion of any of that trio would have improved the result or made it worse. I am guessing that Ben Radcliffe isn’t fully fit, but certainly the inclusion of Dixon and/or Loft from the start just might have paid dividends before Notts County had scored.

Anyway, the game has gone and forgotten about except that it must not be allowed to happen again, starting with a much-needed bounce back against Barrow this coming Saturday.

Having talked about the playing side of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham and the disappointment of the result, I am now going to share with you what it means to be a football supporter in this wonderful country of ours.

Having breakfast in a ‘spoons at St Pancras alongside supporters from Stoke City, Middlesborough, QPR and Charlton Athletic is the best way to start the day. No cross words spoken, a little jesting perhaps, and a genuine feeling of being a part of the Football family truly makes you appreciate much more what you have in common rather than the tribal differences that divide us.

You then arrive in your destination and sit and drink with the “enemy”, on this trip at the “Trent Navigation” for most of the travelling Red Devils, although some Crawley fans did try and take me to a drinking establishment called Hooters (can’t think what goes on, or could it be off in there), but I opted for joining the majority of our fans in the “TN”. In there we chatted with County fans, whilst watching Liverpool beat Everton, and also made the acquaintance of Mr. McKirdy Senior, the dad of Harry.

We were also made aware of something which is becoming more common amongst the football fraternity, and that’s the honouring of ordinary supporters who have sadly passed away by joining in a minute's applause at a certain point of the game. During this game we honoured a Notts County fan by everyone in the stadium applauding in the 35th minute.

Everyone, Notts County fans, travelling Red Devils, everyone!!! That’s what makes the sport we follow so special.

Thirty-five is not the age to leave this mortal coil, and neither is 47 which is the age of Matt Beard, former coach of Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool women's teams, and the brother of Mark, former coach with Crawley Town Academy 2011, who sadly passed away at 7.28pm as we were travelling back from Nottingham.

Having worked with Mark during 2011/12/13, all I can do is pass on my thoughts and prayers to his family as they come to terms with the loss of Matt. We lost 4-0, the Beard family lost a loved father, husband, son and sibling.

One last thought before I go to bed after a very tiring weekend. I was sitting down in the Nottingham train station plaza, eating my bacon cobb, (roll to us southerners) when Dion Pereira and Harry McKirdy walked dejectedly past. I said, “chin up lads, there’s another game next Saturday” and I rather think that, if they are playing, Barrow might be in for hard time.