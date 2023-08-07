Three Bridges and Crawley Down Gatwick face FA Cup replay after late equaliser

In the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round, it finished Three Bridges 2, Crawley Down Gatwick 2 – meaning a replay will be needed at the Anvils’ home on Tuesday night.

A goal three minutes into added time earned Crawley Down Gatwick a well-earned draw and a Tuesday night replay in a tight game at Bridges.

Both sides were eager to win this derby, but there was little to choose between the sides in a wet first half. Michael Belli fired a free kick just wide for the visitors while Curtis Gayler saw one effort blocked and another tipped over superbly by Alex Bellingham.

But GAYLER inevitably got on the scoresheet five minutes before the interval with a trademark fierce free kick, and he almost doubled his tally a minute later only to be denied yet again by Bellingham.

Crawley Down Gatwick in action in a league win at Pagham - a week before they drew 2-2 at Three Bridges in the FA Cup | Picture: Roger Smith

The Anvils came out looking more determined after the break and levelled within two minutes when a long throw caused panic in the home defence as BEN CHOWNEY got his head to the ball which looped over Leo Anderson.

Anderson did well to hold on to a drive by the lively Rhys White, and Bridges restored their lead after 64 minutes in a goalmouth melee which saw TRESOR DIFIKA’s initial shot blocked before he followed up from close range. The visitors claimed offside but after consulting his assistant, the Referee awarded the goal.

Gayler’s shot with the outside of his foot was saved - and in quick succession he was both booked and then substituted.

A late injury to Brannon O’Neill hampered Bridges, who like Crawley Down had made all their substitutions by then, but give credit to the Anvils for not accepting defeat and levelling once more with another header by CHOWNEY from an inch perfect cross by Oli Leslie.Men of the Match - Ridwan Euba (Bridges) and Michael Spence (Crawley Down).

Referee : Deryll David

Bridges: L.Anderson, B.Irving, R.Euba, T.Difika, T.Bromage, B.Villavicencio, C.Gayler (G.Ashley, 81), B.O’Neill, C.Collcutt (C.Lawson, 70), N.Leighton (H.Woollard, 86), K.Rivera. Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, J.Stone, H.Griffiths, R.Jeffrey. Booked - Collcutt (20), O’Neill (33), Leighton (43), Gayler (78).