Three Bridges enjoy their third win in a week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three Bridges 2, Deal Town 1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a third win in a week for Three Bridges against a Deal side who often looked sharp but were generally well handled by a stubborn Bridges defence.

Deal had the first decent chance of the game after only two minutes when a header by Rory Smith was tipped over the bar by debutant Finn Holter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges took until the 22nd minute to have a meaningful strike when Kevin Rivera played the ball through to Noel Leighton, who finished clinically but was clearly offside. Hayden Velvick then flashed a shot wide from a decent position, but the first half ended goal-less.

Three Bridges celebrate a goal earlier in the season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Less than two minutes into the second half though and Deal drew first blood with a stunning volley by Ash Miller.

The referee played a vital part in Bridges' 57th minute equaliser when Harvey Woollard was clearly fouled but got up immediately to pass wide to Reece Hallard, who placed his shot just inside the near post. Credit to the man in the middle for allowing the advantage.

Leighton hit the post as Bridges tried to find a winner, which arrived in more strange circumstances after 75 minutes. A goalmouth melee ended with Bryan Villavicencio poking the ball over the line, but play continued as the ball came back and it was at least half a minute before the referee was persuaded to check with his assistant and award the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness, Deal players didn't complain but probably felt a touch deflated.

In the last minute John Hallard delivered a free kick from the left which Leighton met with a powerful header, but keeper James Tonkin produced a wonderful save and even found time in the added minutes to join his teammates in contesting a corner at the other end.

Bridges Man of the Match - Bryan Villavicencio.

Bridges are at home to Lancing on Tuesday night (21st) and then again face Steyning Town Community at the Jubilee Field on Saturday (25th).

Bridges: F.Holter, D.Ferreira, S.Bull, B.Holden, J.Hallard, B.Villavicencio, H.Woollard, R.Hallard, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, H.Velvick.Unused Subs. - H.Neathey, C.Hayden-Pickering, I.Noguera Leon, F.Junior Ze, T.Freeman.Booked - Bull (18), R.Hallard (69), Rivera (90).

Deal: J.Tonkin, J.Paxman, A.Green, A.Foster (M.Page, 77), T.Lamb, T.Chapman, M.Murray (J.Penny, 77), B.Chapman (A.Hatcher, 69), R.Smith (J.Kennedy, 64), A.Miller (W.Hennessey, 64), J.Vincent.