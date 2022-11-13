Three Bridges had competed well for the first hour of their trip to League leaders Ramsgate, but a couple of significant substitutions by the home side preceded a sudden collapse by the visitors with their defence suddenly looking vulnerable.The game started encouragingly for Bridges with Kieran Pamment firing into the side netting following an astute pass by Noel Leighton, and Billy Irving seeing a drive pushed away by Josh Bexon. And this was all with only ninety seconds played!But Ramsgate showed their ruthlessness with nine minutes on the clock as a low cross from Josh Ajayi was pushed in at the far post by Ashley Miller. Kevin Rivera fired over from Pamment’s cross and Leo Anderson save well from Kane Rowland as the game swung from end to end. And when Rivera tried to get between four defenders as he brilliantly got himself into the box after 21 minutes, the inevitable foul led to Brannon O’Neill netting the equaliser from the penalty spot.The excellent Jack Paxman came close from long distance and Rowland headed just wide, but five minutes into the second half Bexon was forced to a good save at the near post from O’Neill. But all Bridges’ good work eventually came to nothing as Ramsgate scored twice in as many minutes shortly after making their double substitution. There seemed little danger as the ball deflected upwards in the general direction of Bridges’ goal in the 66th minute, but the game seemed to go in slow motion as no one in the Bridges defence reacted, leaving Rowland an easy stab home.And more indifferent marking came when Jamie Coyle headed home at the far post as a corner came over. And it was another corner in the 77th minute that saw Tijan Jadama head home, this time at the near post.A late effort by Pamment was eventually held by Bexon, but Bridges were left to rue an indifferent final half hour of a game they had seemed to have in control.