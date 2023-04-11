Three Bridges hit by another late defeat as Burgess Hill give new twist ​​​​​​​to Isthmian relegation battle

Monday 10th April 2023. Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division Burgess Hill Town 2 Three Bridges 1 (h-t: 1-0) Referee : Redmond Egan

It’s fast becoming a worn out record that keeps playing continually – Bridges lost yet again in the closing stages of a game that was a poor advert for the Isthmian League.

It takes them down to 15th place and sees Burgess Hill now just a point behind them as they both fight to keep out of the bottom four and a potential play-off.

The Hillians couldn’t have dreamed of a better start as they took a first minute lead with a wind assisted cracker from Kieran Rowe after Joe Stone’s brave headed clearance fell nicely for him.

Three Bridges on the attack at Burgess Hill | Picture: Phil Dennett

There wasn’t too much action of note throughout the first half after that stunner, although Tad Bromage fired just wide and then set up Kieron Pamment for a shot that drifted past the far post.

And the half closed with Leo Anderson pushing away a Dan Perry cross shot and Joe Tennent seeing a header cleared following a nicely delivered free kick by Curtis Gayler.

Perry, who was Bridges top scorer last season, should have done better after being set up by substitute Max Miller, and Bridges capitalised on this after 67 minutes when Gayler’s 67th minute corner was nodded back into the area by Tad Bromage for Joe Tennent to head the equaliser.

Perry was again denied by a clearance by Pamment, but a draw looked almost inevitable until a deep cross three minutes from the end of normal time wasn’t gathered by Anderson, and inevitably the predatory Perry stabbed home to the delight of over 600 home fans.

It meant that Bridges lost three successive games to late goals in the space of seven days, and their last two games take on extra importance.

Bridges Man of the Match - Joe Tennent.

This Saturday Bridges are at home to Littlehampton Town with a 1pm kick off. The game is all ticket with tickets available through the club’s website.

Hillians: J.Southam, Z.Lawrence, Z.Ali, L.Taylor, J.Spinks, N.Daly, K.Rowe, L.Finney (J.Bridgeman, 85), D.Perry, D.Martin (G.Griffiths, 87), J.Allen (M.Miller, h-t). Unused Subs. - H.Skerry, C.Tighe. Booked - Taylor (8), Martin (36), Miller (56), Ali (76).