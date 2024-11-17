Three Bridges in the bottom four after defeat to promotion-chasers Margate
Three Bridges 1, Margate 3
Isthmian South East
Both sides had early chances, the best for Bridges being a breakaway where Nordibek made a great run but shot weakly at Tom Wray as he homed in on goal. A half time score of 0-0 would have been just about right, but as the game drifted into added time, Hayden Velvick clipped the heels of Kai Garande as they ran into the goal area and the referee did not hesitate to award a penalty which was duly despatched by Ibrahim Olutade.
Within a minute of the second half though, Velvick atoned when Billy Irving's long throw wasn't dealt with by a stuttering Margate defence, and in the scramble the loanee from Tonbridge Angels stabbed home the equaliser.
The sides continued to match each other until the hour mark, when Bridges conceded after having a corner at the opposite end of the pitch! Wray lobbed it forward to a now semi deserted Bridges defence, and Olutade laid it off for Harrison Hatfull to restore Margate's lead. Margate dominated proceedings after that and added a third goal two minutes from time when a corner was met by Harry Hudson to leave Nathan Bryson helpless.
A minute later Josh Hallard received a second yellow card for throwing the ball at an opponent, and there was still time for Margate substitute Enoch Muwonge to also receive a second yellow for a dive inside the box. Bridges Man of the Match - Billy Irving.
Bridges: N.Bryson, B.Campbell-Francis (G.Falzon, 85), H.Woollard, J.Hallard, F.Junior Ze, N.Bobomurodov, K.Kamhouri (A.Adam, 78), H.Velvick, B.Holden, B.Irving, A.Burnett. Unused Sub. - C.Hayden-Pickering.Booked - Kamhouri (37), Hallard (45), Velvick (45+2), Campbell-Francis (63).Sent Off - Hallard (90).
Margate: T.Wray, H.Hatfull, M.Walsh (G.Duo, 69), H.Hudson, H.Brand, I.Oultade, B.Greenhaigh, L.Knight, B.Davey, L.Atkins (E.Muwonge, 78), K.Garande. Unused Subs. - T.Sterling, R.Hobbs, F.Silence.Booked - Olutade (37), Muwonge (81), Knight (90+7).Sent Off - Muwongs (90+6).