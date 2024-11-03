Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division Sittingbourne 3, Three Bridges 0 (HT: 2-0) Referee: M. Finnigan

Although this marked another downturn in Bridges' season, at least they showed some spirit against a side sitting comfortably in the top three and looking good to be in the promotion mix once again.

Bridges actually started well without seriously testing keeper Harley Earle, but once they conceded a 19th minute corner, their good work was undone as Donvieve Jones rose to head home from Richie Hamill's inviting flag kick.

Nathan Bryson then had to make two smart saves before Reece Hallard struck the woodwork as Bridges tried to get back on level terms. Liam Smith headed just over and Bryson made another timely save, but on the stroke of half time he would have been disappointed to be beaten by a low drive from outside the box by Hamill.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Harvey Woollard was the victim of what looked like a nasty two-footed challenge. The home side forced two more fine saves by Bryson from Mitch May and Codey Cosgrave.

Billy Irving and his fellow defenders worked hard against their superior opponents and again would have been disappointed to see Smith head home after 70 minutes as a corner reached him at the far post.Not the ideal result of course, but there will be less tough opposition to come for Jamie Crellin's side.

Bridges Man of the Match - Billy Irving.

This coming Saturday (9th), Bridges are away to Littlehampton Town.

Sittingbourne: H.Earle, D.Jones (J.Steventon, 83), H.Lukombo, A.El-Mogharbel, L.Smith, C.Arthur, T.Howard (T.Martin, 87), R.Hamill, M.May (R.Kingsford, 76), C.Cosgrave (J.Boachie, 82), H.Sinai (J.Beckford, 67).Booked - Smith (55), El-Mogharbel (90), Earle (90+2).

Bridges: N.Bryson, B.Campbell-Francis, J.Hallard, B.Irving, B.Holden, H.Woollard (C.Hayden-Pickering, 61), A.Burnett (K.Kamhouri, 76), K.Rivera, N.Bobomurodov, R.Hallard, H.Velvick (A.Adam, 67). Unused Sub. - G.Falzon.Booked - Burnett (17), Holden (41).