Three Bridges pulled off a superb 3-2 win against Chatham on Saturday.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin. Picture by Eva Gilbert

This was a game which at times proved an end to end affair and which promotion-chasing Chatham dominated for long spells.

But the Three Bridges defence proved resilient whilst keeper Leo Anderson made a number of excellent saves.

After a low shot by Brannon O’Neill had been saved early on, Anderson was forced to tip over a Jack Evans strike and then he unbelievably turned away a goal bound header by Emmanuel Oloyede.

Chatham’s pace showed why they are near the top of the table, but two goals in a minute gave Bridges a flattering first half lead. After 35 minutes a dangerous free kick by O’Neill was helped on its way by a defection, and a minute later a sloppy back pass gave Noel Leighton the opportunity to slip past the onrushing keeper Ben Bridle Card.

Chatham made a couple of half time changes and looked immediately dangerous with Anderson making another great save from Evans’ free kick. But the visitors’ pressure finally told after 68 minutes when one of those substitutes, Callum Peck, delivered the perfect cross for Dan Bradshaw to head home at the far post with Anderson almost keeping that one out too.

Time for Bridges to make two substitutes of their own which at first glance suggested a reinforcement of defenders. But in the 83rd minute, Billy Irving reacted quickest to put the ball back in the danger area and Callum Donaghey dived to head home.Chatham though weren’t giving up just yet. Having already seen one effort cleared off the line, it was super sub Peck again who provided a delicate 86th minute chip for Oloyede to finish.

The final few minutes were largely back to the wall defiance by Bridges, who somehow managed to cling on for three very welcome points.

Bridges Man of the Match - Leo Anderson.

This Saturday, Bridges are at home again, the visitors this time being Faversham Town.

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreria (B.Irving, 73), G.Ashley, T.Bromage, J.Tennant, M.Wilson, K.Rivera, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, C.Lawson (C.Donaghey, 73).Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, C.Gayler, J.Stone.Booked - Ashley (56).