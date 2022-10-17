Three Bridges triumph over second-placed Sittingbourne for much-needed league win

Three Bridges enjoyed a win over Sittingbourne. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Daniel Taylor came close as Sittingbourne mounted the first decent attack of the game, but it was Bridges who went ahead when Frank Puermo hauled Noel Leighton to the ground. Up stepped Brannon O’Neill to net from the resulting penalty.Kevin Rivera, a lively competitor all afternoon, had a shot held just two minutes later, whilst Leighton was just wide with another effort.

The half ended with Leighton being booked for a comment to the referee after the official had blown for half time, and this could have proved fatal to Bridges’ hopes. On the plus side for Leighton was the beautiful strike he delivered after battling through in the 52nd minute, and only a flying save by Matthew Cafer prevented Camron Lawson adding a third two minutes later.

But a silly tackle by Leighton in the 63rd minute saw him receive a second yellow card, although Bridges defended stoutly after that and both Rivera and Kieron Pamment kept the visitors’ defence busy at times too.

Eight minutes of added time certainly interested Sittingbourne, and in the third of these extra moments, two substitutes combined for a goal, Elliott Sartorius chipping into the box for Mario Quiassaca to head home. But they couldn’t conjure up an equaliser and Bridges were grateful for the three points.

Bridges Man of the Match - Brannon O’Neill.

This Saturday Bridges have the first of three successive away games when they visit Beckenham Town, and on Tuesday night (25th) they travel to Ashford United.

Bridges Under 18’s side have been drawn away to Portsmouth in the First Round Proper of the FAYouth Cup on a date to be determined.

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreira, J.Tennant, T.Bromage, B.Irving, M.Wilson, K.Rivera, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, C.Lawson (C.Donaghey, 69).Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, M.Tehe, J.Stone, T.Difika.Booked - Tennant (45), Leighton (45).Sent Off (second yellow) - Leighton (63).

