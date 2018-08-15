Three Bridges v Mayfield - match highlights

Three Bridges went top of the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 on Saturday after beating title rivals Mayfield.

Bridges skipper Matt Blandford took four wickets and New Zealander David Winn hit an unbeaten 64 as the home side won by seven wickets

Bridges skipper Matt Blandford

Simon Rose shot the highlights above, edited by Mike Rose.

