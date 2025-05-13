Three League Cups in four days takes Hassocks trophy haul to eight for the season

Four days. Three League Cups. Either side of the Robins' first team winning the Peter Bentley Cup against Crowborough Athletic on Saturday, Hassocks Under 23s and Under 18s also won their respective Southern Combination League Cups.

In doing so, both sides completed trebles. The Under 23s were crowned Southern Combination North Division champions and won the County Cup against Horsham YMCA last month.

The U18s lifted the Sussex Dennis Probee Youth Cup after beating Eastbourne Borough on penalties, then secured the Southern Combination Central Division title by beating Shoreham on the final day of the campaign.

That’s a grand total of eight trophies for the season.

Hassocks U18s defeated Burgess Hill Town 3-0 to win the Southern Combination Youth League Cup

The U23s were the first to complete their treble, coming from behind with 10 men to beat Newhaven 2-1 at Peacehaven & Telscombe. Captain Ben Hicks was sent off for a deliberate handball on the goal line after 35 minutes. The Dockers converted the spot kick to take the lead.

The Robins did not trail for long. On the stroke of half time, Oscar Kemp was brought down in the box when clean through on goal. Under 18s captain Kemp dusted himself down and scored the resulting penalty to level the tie going into the break.

Playing the entire second 45 minutes shorthanded, Hassocks knew they would have to be disciplined defensively and show character.

A backline including Dan Allen, Leo Charman and Sam Fernley were magnificent. Behind them, an outsider would never have guessed U18s goalkeeper George Lythgoe was making his full debut for the U23s.

The Under 23s were 2-1 winners over Newhaven, meaning they also completed a treble

A second spot kick of the evening was awarded to Hassocks. Kemp took again, showing nerves of steel to despatch. Newhaven threw the kitchen sink at Hassocks in what little time remained. The Robins held firm to secure their first ever Under 23s League Cup.

Less than 24 hours after the first team added the Peter Bentley to the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground trophy cabinet, it was the turn of the U18s.

Kemp once again proved the man for the big occasion, scoring another cup final brace as the Young Robins defeated Mid Sussex rivals Burgess Hill Town 3-0 - again at Peacehaven.

Chances came for both Hill and the Robins through an opening 20 minutes which ebbed and flowed. Only one was taken, however; Kemp turning on a sixpence and clinically finishing after Ethan Braiser and Evan China led a break.

Hill thought they had equalised when firing home the rebound after Theo Bradley made a fine save from a free kick but it was offside.

After Charman and Harry Hammond made outstanding blocks to keep Hassocks ahead, the Robins began to get on top. That pressure told when a towering Kemp header doubled the advantage on the hour.

Bradley used his legs to deny the Hillians captain, was forced into a fine double save and then managed to react quickest to snatch a loose ball on the goal line before a green shirt could convert. But it was game over when Nye Sim added the third entering the final five minutes. The substitute charged forward on a counter attack alongside Charlie Bonwick-Adams, who drew the keeper before returning a square pass into the middle steered home by Sim.

Over to the Southern Combination League historians to see if any club has ever done a clean sweep of divisional titles and league cups before...