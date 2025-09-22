Three wins and a draw for The Green

Last weekend saw several of The Green's teams in action, resulting in three wins and one draw.

On Saturday the men’s fourth team entertained the Cooden third team in a Division 10 fixture of the Sussex Winter Tennis League.

The first pairing of Matt Wells with James White won both their rubbers comfortably in two sets against the pairings of Colin Maynard with Will Turner-Anonchans and Laurence Read with Nick Bancroft. The second home pairing of Mike Eastwood with Chris Strickland also beat Laurence and Nick in two sets but lost out to Colin and Will by 2-6, 4-6. This made the end result a 3-1 victory for The Green.

Meanwhile, the ladies second team also started their winter campaign at home when the Crowborough third team were the visitors in a Division 8 fixture. The first pair of Hannah Gandy/Sheila King won their two rubbers easily but Nicole Kay/Heather Wilcox found the opposition much tougher. They lost to the first Crowborough pair by 0-6, 3-6 before having a closer rubber against the second pair, losing by 4-6, 5-7. This meant a 2-2 draw.

On Sunday the men’s third team travelled to Crowborough and returned home with a 4-0 victory to kick-start their Division 8 winter campaign. Louis Adkin and Joe Toogood won their rubbers by 6-2, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-4, whilst Sam Eastall and Ed Williams had closer encounters, winning through in the championship tie-break after one set apiece and then winning 6-4, 7-5.

Sunday morning also saw The Green’s mixed second team play the third team in a Division 3 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League. This resulted in a very comfortable 4-0 triumph for the second team, comprising Dana Brass with Robert Millington and Sheila King with Ian Oliver, as only two games were lost throughout the match. The second team’s unbeaten run has therefore continued and promotion back to Division 2 looks very likely.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.

