Three wins and one draw celebrated by The Green tennis teams

Three of The Green's tennis teams have secured victories – and another gained a draw.

The second mixed team played at Rye in Division 3 of the Wealden League and achieved a 4-0 triumph over the Rye second team. Both pairings, Rachel Allison with Rob Millington and Hannah Gandy with Mike Sarna, defeated the opposition in two sets.

The men’s fourth team travelled to Newick for a Division 9 fixture of the Sussex Summer League and came away with a 3-1 win. Ed Money/Dale Voight won 6-3, 6-4 and 3-6, 6-2 10-5 in the championship tie-break while Sam Eastall/Ed Williams lost to the Newick first pair by 0-6, 5-7. However, they just beat the second pair by 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 to secure the match victory.

The men’s fifth team entertained the Cross-in-Hand fourth team in a Division 10 fixture and also gained a 3-1 win.

The Green Tennis Club's men's fifth team

Adam Shaw with Matt Wells endured two very close rubbers, beating the opposition by 6-3, 4-6, 10-7, having been 2-7 down in this championship tie-break, and 1-6, 6-3, 10-4. Meanwhile Mike Sarna with James White won 6-2, 6-4 but just lost out in their other rubber by 6-0, 3-6, 5-10.

Last Sunday the ladies’ first team went to Comptons, near Horsham, for a Division 4 fixture. The first pair of Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck easily defeated both Comptons’ pairs in two sets but Sjaan Gillings/Sue McLeavy lost both their rubbers, although one was only 6-7, 5-7. This meant a 2-2 draw was the final result.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club website and use the Contact Us feature.