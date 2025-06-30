Three wins out of three for The Green

Last Sunday three of The Green's tennis teams were in action and all achieved victories.

The men’s first team hosted the Pavilion & Avenue first team from Hove in a Division 2 fixture of the Sussex National League. Joe Adams and Hardik Tuli won their singles matches but Chris Grief and George Moon lost theirs, although Chris only lost 7-10 in the championship tie-break after one set apiece. In the ensuing doubles Joe/George won 6-3, 6-3 whilst Chris/Hardik won 6-3, 7-6 (7-3 in the tie-break), so making the final result 4-2 to The Green.

The men’s second team entertained the Hampden Park second team in a Division 3 fixture of the Sussex National League and won 6-0. The successful players were Dominic Heavens, Stuart Clode, Gabriel Gregson and Colin Onyeka: all the singles and doubles rubbers were won in two sets except for Dominic’s singles which went to a championship tie-break.

Lastly, the second mixed team played the Amherst third team in a Division 3 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League. The first round of rubbers saw the first pair of Dana Brass with Mike Sarna beat Milly Mitchel Pointer/Zack Read 6-2, 6-3 whilst Sheila King with Ian Oliver defeated Jan Constable/Peter Trimmings 6-4, 6-3. During that match the heat and humidity affected Jan and she could not play the second rubber and so Dana/Mike received a walkover. Sheila/Ian eventually overcame Milly/Zach by 1-6, 6-3 and 10-7 in the championship tie-break, and so The Green won 4-0.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.