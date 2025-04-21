Thrilling contest for 1st XI Hailsham CC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a thrilling cricket contest that had fans on the edge of their seats, Hailsham managed to secure a dominant win, overcoming their opponents in a fast-paced encounter that saw dramatic wickets and explosive batting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailsham batting innings got off to an unpredictable start, with Jake Hainsworth (0) and Ciaran Peacock (1) failing to make an impact, both falling to the same bowler. It was left to the seasoned players to pull the team out of trouble.

The day belonged to Jason Tibble, who unleashed a stunning 70 runs, showcasing both power and precision. His innings was a highlight of the day, bringing much-needed stability after the early setbacks. Alongside him, Ollie McDonald provided a significant contribution, making 63 runs and crafting some magnificent shots, though his efforts fell just short of making it to the finishing line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support came from Sully Hallett, who managed 15 runs, and Diesel Hallett, who stood firm at the crease to finish unbeaten on 24, providing valuable runs in the lower order. Despite some dramatic fall of wickets, including Andrew Anthony (0), James Bellett (8), and Charlie Cozens (0), Team A managed to set a competitive total of 258 runs off 40 overs. The extras, adding 40 runs (including 25 wides), also contributed to the total.

Jason Tibble

Chasing 259, Ansty’s batting started off in style, with Chris Nutter (26) and Max Barson (57) putting on a solid opening stand. However, the batting soon faltered under pressure from Hailsham bowlers.

Jason Tibble was the star for the defending side, picking up 4 wickets for 15 runs from his 7 overs, decimating Ansty middle order. Ollie McDonald, who had earlier impressed with the bat, turned the game with the ball, claiming a stunning 3 wickets for 44 runs. He was instrumental in dismissing key players, including Josh Kirk (8), Oliver Kent (18), and George Martin (4).

Ansty collapse was swift. After the opening resistance, they lost wickets rapidly. Robert Scott (5), Evan Herbert (0), and Flynn Herbert (0) couldn’t handle the pressure, leaving Harry Peberdy stranded at the other end with a lone 2 not out. Ansty was ultimately dismissed for 166 runs in 35.3 overs, falling short by 92 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bowlers from Hailsham were in exceptional form, with Diesel Hallett leading the charge, claiming 2 wickets for 12 runs from 4.3 overs, and James Bellett contributing with 1 wicket for 38 runs from 6 overs. Andrew Anthony, Jack Coughlan, Diesel Hallett and James Bellett kept the pressure on, with all of them restricting Team B’s runs at crucial moments.

In the end, Hailsham superior batting and clinical bowling ensured a comfortable win. The standout performances from Jason Tibble and Ollie McDonald, combined with a disciplined bowling attack, were enough to outclass Ansty, who struggled to build partnerships after their promising start.

The S Lyons player of the match was awarded to Jason Tibble for a fine day’s work, special mention to Ollie McDonald as well.