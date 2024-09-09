Thrilling finish to inaugural MSBSL Summer Singles Snooker Cup Final
Lekhyj sped into a 2-0 frames lead , in the first he planted a difficult snooker at the bulk end which saw Cannizzaro giving away 28 'miss' points , in the second he built a fluent 36 break, Cannizzaro retaliated by taking the next two frames by building numerous breaks which included a 35.
The fifth frame went to the final black, it was potted on the 21st attempt by Cannizzaro, the sixth was nip and tuck which saw Lekhyj equalising 3-3.
The seventh frame was an extremely close encounter with Cannizzaro keeping his nerve to secure the title by potting the final pink.
The competition was well organised throughout the summer months by Jon Baxter who presented the cup to Cannizzaro, the final was well marshalled by referee Kevin Myles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.