Thrilling finish to inaugural MSBSL Summer Singles Snooker Cup Final

By Royston Tucknott
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 09:30 BST
The inaugural MSBSL Summer Singles Snooker Cup Final was played at the Haywards Heath Social Club, the competition attracted 36 entrants with the dynamo Darren Lekhyj and the flamboyant Lee Cannizzaro both in top gear battling out a thrilling final.

Lekhyj sped into a 2-0 frames lead , in the first he planted a difficult snooker at the bulk end which saw Cannizzaro giving away 28 'miss' points , in the second he built a fluent 36 break, Cannizzaro retaliated by taking the next two frames by building numerous breaks which included a 35.

The fifth frame went to the final black, it was potted on the 21st attempt by Cannizzaro, the sixth was nip and tuck which saw Lekhyj equalising 3-3.

The seventh frame was an extremely close encounter with Cannizzaro keeping his nerve to secure the title by potting the final pink.

The competition was well organised throughout the summer months by Jon Baxter who presented the cup to Cannizzaro, the final was well marshalled by referee Kevin Myles.

