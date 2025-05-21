Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club are hoping to secure some younger blood to carry the thriving club into the future.

The club, based in the town’s scenic Beech Hurst Gardens, has a total membership of around 120 – roughly half of whom are playing members. And although there are some younger players among them, the bulk are well into their retirement.

Now, with the help of open days, the club are hoping to attract a younger – and more diverse – membership.

Chairman John Milsom said at Sunday’s first open day of the season: “Year on year, the membership is falling, and I think we’ve got to try and get people from different backgrounds. Go around the clubs and there are hardly any black or Asian people playing. It’s nearly all white people. And I think it’s important to have a range of people.

The next open day is on June 7

“We need to make sure they know they are welcome. Bowls is important because it’s one of the games that older people can carry on playing. But we do also need young blood.“

A number of people who attended Sunday’s open day are to discuss the possibility of joining with the club’s membership secretary. There is a second open day of the summer on June 7. Flat shoes and a can-do attitude are all that’s required – with the prospect of a free bacon sandwich, too.

For more information, contact club secretary Jennie Evans at [email protected].