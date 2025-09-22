The scenic but challenging 7.5k route, which started and finished at Ticehurst Sports Ground, gave runners some fantastic views – in particular the middle section following the path beside Bewl Reservoir.

The race, which attracted a nice mix of club and non-club runners, was won by Wadhurst Runners' Graeme Mcintosh in a stunning time of 29.54.

A very impressive run in only her second race by Daisy Duffield saw her finish race runner-up in 37.09. Matt Harmer (37.59) and Colin Derbyshire (40.18) finished third and fourth, while Jennifer Crouch (41.36) and Gillian Selman (41.41) were second and third lady finishers.

The 1066 Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "We received great feedback from the runners who loved the beautiful course. We'd especially like to thank our volunteers, and Ticehurst Village Hall where runners enjoyed tea and cake afterwards."

Three more events are planned for 2025, with the Herstmonceux 8k trail race next up on October 19. See www.1066trailraces.co.uk

1 . Contributed Race runner up Daisy Duffield (234) already to the fore in the first kilometre - pictures by Lee Wright Photo: Lee Wright

2 . Contributed Matt Harmer & Karl James (Hy Ac) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Perennial race winner Graeme McIntosh (Wadhurst Runners) Photo: Submitted