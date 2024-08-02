Tigers Basketball 3v3 tournament
The Chairman of South East Tigers Basketball club was the one who organised the event to help with raising funds for the club. It was a beautiful day with many kids attending. It was great to see so much talent on the day and to see the kids loving the sport.
The club was lucky enough to be sponsored by Taylor Automotive on the day and plenty of volunteers helping to referee, table officials, refreshment stand and a first aider.
The winners on the day were -
Yr7/yr8 winners Haywards heath Eagles
Yr7/8 runners up LA Lakers (tigers)
Yr 5/6 winners Little common Lions
Yr5/6 runner-up slammed dunk
The runners up received a medal while the winners won a trophy.
South East Tigers Basketball club has a Go Fund Me page for anyone who would like to donate to the club. This can be found on their Facebook page. Any help to is greatly appreciated.
The Chairman, Hung Li would like to thank everyone who came and supported the event.
