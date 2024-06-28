Titanic performance from unsinkable Eastbourne at Bexhill Regatta
With Hastings regatta having been cancelled the previous day due to unfavourable wind conditions, conditions on the beaches outside the De la Warr Pavillion in Bexhill were expected to be difficult, and they didn't disappoint.
Southerly winds created tough rowing conditions and meant that the Regatta had to be cancelled after 17 of the scheduled 24 races, due to boats taking on water and in many cases sinking.
Eastbourne Rowing Club however managed to collect 2 second place trophy's from the races that were started.
Men’s crew of Nick Barnham, Sam Trenchard, Trevor Back and Vince Herencia (coxed by Lauren Howell) claimed 2nd place in the Novice 4 event with a solid performance, before the crew of Nick Barnham, Sam Trenchard, Lewis Bacon and Vince Herencia stayed afloat when other crews were sinking around them to claim 2nd in the Junior 4 event too. A fantastic effort.
Also at the Regatta Tabitha McConnell and Mia Webb collected their novice pins signifying their move into the Junior category.
The next regatta of the CARA season is at Folkestone Rowing Club on 30th June.
