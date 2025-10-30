Loxwood Sports Association and Alfold Sports Club

The top two teams in the A Division of the H&W Dart League faced off in a derby as Tony's Old Boyz hosted their ‘pub-mates Kings Head.

The hosts secured a 7-2 victory, with Alex Gurr hitting a 180.

Southwater Club defeated Ashington Club A by the same 7-2 scoreline.

The match between The Cricketers and Partridge A was postponed as The Cricketers, formerly The Railway, returned to their old venue to bid farewell to Nathan and his family, who are moving on to new opportunities.

On behalf of the committee, a big thank you goes to Nathan for his support over the years, and best wishes for the future.

In the B Division, Loxwood Sports Club faced league leaders Alfold Sports Club, who extended their lead with a 6-3 win, highlighted by Dan Godden’s 104 finish—the only ton-plus finish of the week.

Shelley Arms travelled to Ashington Club B and claimed a narrow 5-4 victory, with Chris Ayres hitting a 180.

Dog & Bacon hosted The Onslow Arms and edged out a 5-4 win, with Andy Spink also recording a 180. Bottom-side Partridge B had a bye.

RESULTS: A Division: Southwater Club 7 Ashington Club A 2; Partridge A v The Cricketers - Postponed; Tony's Old Boyz 7 Kings Head 2. B Division: Ashington Club B 4 Shelley Arms 5; Dog & Bacon 5 Onslow Arms 4; Loxwood Sports Club 3 Alfold Sports Club 6; Partridge B - Bye. 180s: Andy Spink - Dog & Bacon; Alex Gurr - Tony's Old Boyz; Chris Ayres - Shelley Arms. 100+ Finishes: Dan Godden - Alfold Sports Club 104.