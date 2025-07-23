Top 10 glory after level playing field shuffles the pack for Hastings Runners

A 5k race that saw the whole field of 80 cross the finish line within six minutes of each other typified the spirit of Hastings Runners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Club Championship 5k Handicap was that event.

Staggered start times saw runners at the modest end of the speed spectrum set off first, followed at intervals – fiendishly calculated by the club’s leading coach Simon Linklater – compelling others who had shown quicker recent form over the distance to allow them a progressively longer head-start to level the playing field.

But even HR’s most rapid couldn’t catch first-time winner MV50 Scott Hilton, second-placed FV60 Tracey Ratnarajah or FV40 Esmee Russell who came in third. In fact, the top 10 was populated entirely by older and slower runners for whom the 5k Handicap provides a chance of glory that rewards their commitment to the club, as well as underlining the club’s mission to support of runners of all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Runners had an entry of five in the Sussex Grand Prix race, the Brighton Phoenix 10k

Spare a thought, then, for the final three starters: MV40 Joe Cruttenden (who crossed the line 24th in 49:51) and seniors Luke Day (54th in 50:55) and Louis Dargan – who sprinted over the finish line faster than anyone for 11th place in a time of 49:26!

A rather more orthodox event held last week was the Brighton Phoenix 10k, the seventh race in the prestigious Sussex Grand Prix series year – with 728 runners on the start line – including winner Harry Leleu who broke the course record with 29:49. Behind him, with a time of 50:23, MV60 Andy Knight was the first HR to the finish and HR’s best-placed male runner at 34th in the Sussex GP standings. He was followed across the line by FV60 Jo French who ran a PB of 52:50, then FV75 Sarah Marzaioli (1:02:29), FV45 Catherine Southgate (1:19:10 – and the club’s leading runner in the Sussex GP at 15th overall) and FV75 Erica Wilson (1:19:16).

Well done, also, to MV55 Boris Atanasov who took part in the Tribourne event in Eastbourne, running four laps of the seafront to complete the marathon option in 4:39:40.

Finally, this week the club was proud to confirm that its flagship Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race, the five-mile event along the town’s seafront in June, had raised over £10,000 for St Michael’s Hospice.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk