Top class performances at Eastbourne 10k

Runners came from far and wide for the 7th Eastbourne 10k on Sunday, June 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As per tradition for the 10k, temperatures were high challenging the runners, but this didn’t deter many superb performances across the board.

The top three were within grasping distance of each other, giving supporters an exciting final straight as they battled it out towards the iconic bandstand. Arnold Weston (Team Bath A/C) was first to finish, with Ross Brocklehurst (Brighton Phoenix) hot on his tail and just four seconds behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talented young athlete, Fintan Pearce (Eastbourne Rovers) got third spot on the podium and again, just a mere four seconds behind Ross.

1st lady - Ruby Whyte - Wilding (Lewes A/C)

In the ladies race, it was Lewes A/C’s Ruby Whyte - Wilding who dominated to take the top spot, with Grace Baker (Hastings AC) second & Rebecca Robinson (Kendal A/C) close behind in third.

In the youth 15-19 age category, Eastbourne Rovers Raya Petrova & Fin Lumber Fry dominated the field taking first.

The event prides itself on having prizes for age groups from 15 years of age to 70+, giving all runners a purpose to strive to be the best they can.

Male age group winners:-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raya Petrova (Eastbourne Rovers)- 1st youth

Ed Plager (Polegate Plodders), Ben Lockie, Michael McLaughlin, Gary Judges, Graham Merritt, Simon Peck (Seaford Striders) and Tony Rea (Heathfield RRC).

Female age group winners:-

Vicky Moynihan (Eastbourne Rovers), Abbey Filsell, Claire Noble, Denise Pope (Heathfield RRC), Kaz Mewitt, Brigid Tapping & Therese Gordon - Duffy (Seafront Shufflers)

The first female team of three went to Lewes A/C with Ruby Whyte - Wilding, Rachel Hillman & Clare Martin. The first male team had all three within the top 10, comprising of Eastbourne Rovers Fintan Pearce, Luke Tomsett & Anthony Anderson.

Fintan Pearce (Eastbourne Rovers) 3rd

Joint organiser Sue Fry said: "It was amazing to see so many impressive performances amongst the vast range of age groups and it was a pleasure to reward them with their trophies and prizes on the podium."

Next up for Eastbourne Runs is the Eastbourne 5k and free junior mile on Sunday, September 14. Details in how to enter can be found on the Eastbourne Runs website.