Padel enthusiasts will flock to Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club this week for a prestigious exhibition padel match featuring some of the UK's top-ranked players.

Scheduled for Friday, July 4, this event will highlight the exceptional talents of Sussex’s No1 player, Mat Worden, alongside Raphael Vega, the current LTA UK No1.

Also taking to the court will be Ethan Bardo, ranked No10 in the UK, and Tommy Cartledge, ranked 19. This impressive line-up guarantees a thrilling display of athleticism, strategy and entertainment.

“This is a rare opportunity for local fans to witness elite padel talent in Chichester,” said Terri Wheeler, manager of Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club. “We’re excited to host players of this calibre, bringing more attention to a sport that’s rapidly gaining popularity across the UK.”

The exhibition match will take place on the club’s state-of-the-art padel courts, beginning at 6pm. Entry is just £10, and the event is open to the public. Attendees can look forward to additional attractions, including the chance to play alongside professional players and participate in a prize draw, with match commentary provided by Toby Bawden

The club said they were grateful to sponsors Caffyns Cupra, Kingsbridge Estates, MJN Landscapes and The Oving Medical Clinic for their generous support.

Whether you’re an experienced player or new to padel, this event offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the sport’s vibrant energy and community.

For more information, please visit www.crafc.co.uk or contact the club at 01243 785664.