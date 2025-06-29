Tough week for Horsham Park bowlers

Horsham Park Bowls Club had a tough week in its league matches. They had two heavy losses, suffering in the heat wave.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park’s away Mid-Sussex League game against Crawley Town was played on Saturday afternoon. The afternoon was very hot and humid, but the green played well although a little on the heavy side. Park won on 1 rink but went down on the other 2 to lose overall 34-64 and gaining only 2 of the 10 points available.

Park’s top rink went to skip Bryony Wood who with Terry Crispin, Josie Allen and Julie Stone led from the start and by the 11th end they were 9 shots up, 12-3. Unfortunately, they lost the next 4 ends, and the gap closed to only a 2 shot advantage, 12-10 but they dug in and recovered to take 9 shots from the last 3 ends to win by 11 shots, 21-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Setchell’s team of Peter Chesser, Norma Covey and Mel Watson started well and by end 8 they were only 1 shot down, 6-7, but they were only able to win 1 more end and by the finish they were down 7-23.

A tricky measure for Park's winning rink, while the team look on.

Kamran Nadim’s team of Angela Spurr, David Dunnington and Ian Holmes, playing on a difficult outside rink, came up against some tough opposition eventually losing 6-31.

Earlier Park played their return Mid-Sussex league fixture against St Francis. St Francis came with all guns blazing and their best bowlers determined to overturn the loss on their own ground earlier in the season. Park, in spite of their best efforts, lost on all 3 rinks and by 35-66 with zero league points. Owing to wear and tear on the green, it was decided to use the less well played on outside rinks which proved to be very heavy and unpredictable.

Park’s top rink, and the one which came closest, was skipped by Angela Spurr who with Peter Chesser, Mel Watson and Farron Calver were only 1 shot behind, 11-12, at end 14 but they lost 3 of the 4 last ends to go down 12-17 at the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryony Wood, Pam Venn, Ian Holmes and Brian Milner were drawn on rink 6, a difficult rink, and they came up against the St Francis Captain with his team of picked bowlers. Wood’s team struggled from the start and by end 13 they were down 3-23 but at this point, when it was too late to catch up, they started a recovery to close the gap, scoring 11 shots over he last 5 ends to end up 14-25.

David Clifton with Terry Crispin, Lorena Daane and Julie Stone were also on a difficult rink and by end 13 they were down 9-17 but they couldn’t score on the remaining ends to finally lose 9-24.