Tournament success for Eastbourne Academy

Tournament success continues for Eastbourne’s Elite Martial Arts Centre based in Southbourne Business Park. 45 people were selected from the Canton Martial Arts Eastbourne Academy to represent the club at the annual East Sussex Open Karate Championships held at Kings Church.

With over 600+ people attending, and with competitors coming from all over Sussex and Kent, the competition level was at its highest. With many County and National champions in attendance and competing.

Canton Eastbourne had a fantastic day winning 15 first, 19 seconds & 12 thirds, with a total of 46 trophies.

A special mention must go to Isabella Fernandes & Luke Williams-Howard, who were double champions on the day, winning both divisions they entered.

Double Champion - Luke Williams-Howard

Tournament Director, Richard Canton, had this to say ‘Its fantastic to see so many people attend a fabulous event. The youngest competing today was 4, and I believe the oldest competitor was in his early 60’s.Its great to see people young and old get in and try their best to win an event. Days like this, with such technical abilities and community involvement, are the reason I love being a Martial Artist. Well done to all competitors and to all the helpers.’

Here is the list of your winners from the Canton Black Belt Academy Eastbourne:

Sparring – Isabella Fernandes, Luke Williams-Howard, Michael Ribaudo-Ayers, Lenny Rowe, Juan Rushworth & Sonny Ganderton.

Kata – Isabella Fernandes, Luke Williams-Howard, Simoninila Robison, Sienna-Rae Ribaudo-Ayers, Lulu Gomboa-Poloche, Evangaline Plastow, Paarthan Rajendra, Devroson Robison, Preishanth Santhakumar.

Double Champion - Isabella Fernandes.

The manager and senior instructor of the Eastbourne Academy, Claire Canton, mentioned this about her team, ‘I am so proud of every person that got in and tried their best. This is what we are about at the Eastbourne Academy, getting people to achieve their best. I am also so happy that many spectators and supporters were able to come along and cheer for our team. This makes us one happy community, and one community that wants everyone to succeed.’

The squad now turn their focus back to upcoming examinations and gradings, before once again later in the year preparing to enter the next Open Championships.

For anyone interested in more information on how to be involved at Canton Eastbourne, please call Claire on 07397 776 544, or check out their website or social media pages. www.cantonmartialrts.org.uk