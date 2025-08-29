Train like a boxer at Crawley's oldest fight club

Crawley's oldest boxing gym is throwing open it's doors to the public for keep fit classes.

Under the tutelage of Club Captain Olly Rhymes, Crawley Amateur Boxing Club in Three Bridges are starting adult keep fit classes for just £10 per session.

The club in Jubilee Walk has been churning out champions since 1960 including former middleweight champion of the world Alan Minter.

If you have ever wanted to train like a boxer but didn't fancy getting punched in the face then this is for you! The new class is open to adults of all ages and abilities who want to be put through their paces.

Olly Rhymes - England Boxing Coach.

Olly brings a wealth of experience having competed as both a junior and a senior as well as being an England Boxing qualified coach.

You will learn how to box and improve your fitness with enjoyable sessions designed to burn off calories whilst having fun! It will also improve your self esteem and mental wellbeing.

The classes will start on Thursday, September 11th between 6.30 - 7.30pm. Prices are just £10 payable by cash or card. Please follow the link to register your interest, or simply just turn up!

https://mailchi.mp/9a77fcf2d67b/crawley-abc-keep-fit-signup