The Hastings Runners five-mile race was back in the town centre – and HY AC had a great turnout for it.

David Irvine came 11th with a time of 27.51, Stuart Piper took 18th with 29.12, Imogen Matthews 27th with 29.56, also coming 2nd in her age category, and Alfie Johnstone flew over the line in 30.01.

David Mayes was 40th in 30.36, closely followed by Nicky Stiles with 31.05 in 47th and Benji Symes in 31.23 for 49th.

Steve Gates was 66th place in 32.27, David Holland 73rd in 33.03 and Ivy Buckland 88th with 33.48.

HY men at the Worthing 10k

Todd Fitz-Hugh came 97th with 34.09, Paul Bennett came home in 34.56 in 106th and crossing in 108th was Rachel Wigmore in 35.06.

Tom Brampton was 118th in 35.34, Sophia Collins did 36.10 for 137th and Megan Hopkins-Parry came 142nd with 36.26. Wayne Prince was 149th in 36.44, Dave Verlander 155th in 37.11, Chris Castelman 172nd in 37.53, Stewart Ide 205th in 39.40 and Harry Hammond 207th in 39.44.

Coming 229th was John Waterhouse in 40.23, Sharon Mayhew was 237th in 40.49 and Lisa Buchanan 244th in 41.10. Gary Bennet took 251st in 41.20, Leanne Badrock 267th with 42.03, Susan Dunn 268th in 42.09 and Matthew Harmer 271st place in 42.20.

Kiki Prince crossed in 272nd in 42.20, Karl James 281st in 42.58, Stephen Cornford 313th in 44.32 and Faye Flaherty Martin was 323nd with 44.57.

Isabella at the SEAA event

In 329th was Joanne Smith with 45.06, Jenna Harmer came in 337th place with 45.37, Kelley Kitchin was 338th in 45.37 and Hayley Foster 339th in 45.41.

Rose McSweeney gained 358th with 46.53, Holly Wigmore ran 47.05 in 362nd and Jacqueline Patton was 422nd in 51.01. Yuen Chan came in with 55.54 for 487th.

Alfie Johnstone competed in the Eastbourne track mile, gaining a huge PB of 5.08.71, a fantastic achievement that shows how hard Alfie has been training. Alfie also competed in a 8.3k trail race in Northiam and was third in 35.47, despite being the youngest competitor at the event.

At the South of England U13/U15/U17 Championships, Beth Wilson smashed the U17 girls pole vault gaining a new PB of 2.82m for 5th place. Beth had a great attempt at 3m too.

Isabella Buchanan competed in the U15 girls 1500m and won with a new PB of 4.51.95. Zion Okojie, in the U17M 1500m, gained a time of 4.34.00. Head Coach Terry Skelton said: “This was a great controlled run from all of the HY athletes, the training is paying off’.

In the Sussex U13 Championships at Crawley, Brianna Ripley gained silver in the 150m in 20.06 in the heats, a PB. Brianna gained gold in the 75m.

Terra Buckland came 2nd in the 1500m gaining a 5.18 PB. Jessica Wilson won the shot put. Henry Sully came 4th, claiming a new PB of 4.55.63 in the 1500m.

At the Worthing 10k, conditions were windy but the sun was shining meaning lots of PBs for the 2100 runners. Nathan Bible took 15th with 34.31, Benji Symes took 75th in 37.44 for third in his age category.

Jamie Webb was 109th in 39.11 and Nicky Stiles took another PB with 39.22, coming in 119th. Harry Hammond recorded 41.19 in 184th place.

Ben Sims competed in the Eastbourne Aquathon, a 300m sea swim followed by a 1.8km run. He was fourth as he came out of the water and ran to second overall.