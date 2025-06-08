Training is put to good work in Sussex events

On Sunday, June 1, the Hastings Runners five-mile race was back in the town centre.

This is a fast flat course, but conditions were windy with over 500 runners taking on the course.

David Irvine came 11th with a time of 27.51, Stuart Piper took 18th with a time of 29.12, Imogen Matthews came 27th with a time of 29.56 also coming 2nd in her age category and Alfie Johnstone flew over the line with a time of 30.01.

David Mayes is known for his fantastic times, he came in 40th place with a time of 30.36, closely followed by Nicky Stiles with a time of 31.05 coming 47th and Benji Symes flew around the course with a time of 31.23 coming 49th.

HY Men at Worthing 10k

Steve Gates is commonly known for his trail runs, he came 66th place with a time 32.27, David Holland came 73rd with a time of 33.03 and Ivy Buckland came 88th position with a time of 33.48.

Todd Fitz-Hugh came 97th with a time of 34.09, closely followed by Paul Bennett with a time of 34.56 coming in 106th and crossing in 108th was Rachel Wigmore who gained a time of 35.06.

Tom Brampton came in 118th with a time of 35.34, Sophia Collins came back with a time of 36.10 coming 137th and Megan Hopkins-Parry came 142nd with a time of 36.26. Wayne Prince came in 149th with a time of 36.44, Dave Verlander came in 155th place with a time of 37.11, Chris Castelman came in 172nd with a time of 37.53, Stewart Ide came 205th with a time of 39.40 and Harry Hammond came 207th with a time of 39.44.

Coming in at 229th place with John Waterhouse with a time of 40.23, Sharon Mayhew was 237th place with a time of 40.49 and Lisa Buchanan came in 244th place with a time of 41.10. Gary Bennet gained 251st place with a time of 41.20, Leanne Badrock came in 267th with a time of 42.03, Susan Dunn came in at 268th place with a time of 42.09 and Matthew Harmer came in 271st place with a time of 42.20.

Isabella at SEAA

Kiki Prince crossed the line in 272nd place with a time of 42.20, Karl James came in 281st with a time of 42.58, Stephen Cornford came in at 313th with a time of 44.32 and Faye Flaherty Martin crossed the line in 323nd place with a time of 44.57. In 329th place was Joanne Smith with a time of 45.06, Jenna Harmer flew over the line in 337th place with a time of 45.37, Kelley Kitchin came in 338th with a time of 45.37 and Hayley Foster came in 339th with a time of 45.41.

Rose McSweeney gained 358th with a time of 46.53, Holly Wigmore smashed the course with a time of 47.05 coming in 362nd and Jacqueline Patton came in 422nd with a time of 51.01. Yuen Chan came in with a time of 55.54 gaining 487th place.

Alfie Johnstone competed in the Eastbourne track mile, gaining a huge PB of 5.08.71. This is a fantastic achievement and shows how hard Alfie has been training. Alfie also competed in a 8.3k trail race in Northiam whereby he came 3rd place with a time of 35.47, he was the youngest competitor at the event, one to watch at future events.

At the South of England U13/U15/U17 Championships, Beth Wilson smashed the U17 girls pole vault gaining a new PB of 2.82 meters meaning she came 5th place. Beth had a great attempt at the 3m as well.

Isabella Buchanan competed in the U15 girls 1500m, she gained a new PB of 4.51.95 coming in an amazing 1st place overall. Zion Okojie competed in the U17M 1500m, he gained a time of 4.34.00. Head Coach Terry Skelton said ‘This was a great controlled run from all of the HY Athletes, the training is paying off’.

In the Sussex County Athletics U13 Championships at Crawley, Brianna Ripley gained silver in the 150m race, she gained a time of 20.06 in the heats which is a great PB for her. Brianna also gained gold in the 75m race. Terra Buckland came 2nd in the 1500m gaining a new 5.18 PB. Jessica Wilson came 1st taking gold in the shot put. Henry Sully showed a great display of running and came 4th claiming a new PB with a time of 4.55.63 in the 1500m.

In Sunny Sussex the Worthing 10k took place, conditions were windy but the sun was shining meaning lots of PB’s for the 2100 runners that took part. Nathan Bible took 15th place with a time of 34.31, Benji Symes took 75th place with a time of 37.44 coming 3rd in his age category. Jamie Webb took 109th place with a time of 39.11 and Nicky Stiles took another PB for this year with a time of 39.22 coming in 119th. Harry Hammond has been doing some great training recently and this reflects in his time of 41.19 in 184th place.

Ben Sims competed in the Eastbourne Aquathon, this was a 300m Sea swim followed by a 1.8km run. He was in 4th place as he came out of the water and managed to run into 2nd place overall. This is a great event and Ben is looking forward to the next one.