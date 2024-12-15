Treanor and Rossiter lead Heath's Turkey Trotters

It was the last chance to bag a bird for the Christmas table at Mannings Heath as members teed off for the final Turkey Trots of 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the most of the opportunity on Saturday was Paul Treanor, playing off 14, who breezed round with ten pars and a birdie on his card for an exemplary 40 points.

David Marney's strong birdie, par finish propelled him into second place with 38 and Gareth Oakey took third spot with 37 and earned himself a place on the honours board thanks to a hole-in-one on the 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty-three players finished with 30 points or better which was testament to the quality of greens and fairways on the Waterfall course, all holding up well considering recent batterings by the weather.

Tell us your club news.

Sunday's Trot was led by seven-handicap Richard Rossiter who could even afford to blob the 18th but still win by two points with an excellent 37 that included ten pars and three birdies.

Peter Wilson pipped John Gleaves on a back nine countback after both signed for 37. The field was smaller than Saturday's but the overall standard was high with most players carding at least 30 points.