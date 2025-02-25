Treble-winning Amanda is star of Cooden Beach winter tennis finals

By John Morgan
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 14:17 BST

Winter tennis finals were played at Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club in dry but slightly blustery conditions.

In all, nine matches took place. Seventeen players took part including the open and plate finals.

Amanda Oberheim had a most successful day winning all three of her finals.

In the ladies’ singles played at 10am she defeated Angie Skiggs in a close fought game 6-4, 6-4.

Ladies doubles finalists, L-R Amanda Oberheim, Lin Backley, Rachel Allison and Angie SkiggsLadies doubles finalists, L-R Amanda Oberheim, Lin Backley, Rachel Allison and Angie Skiggs
Ladies doubles finalists, L-R Amanda Oberheim, Lin Backley, Rachel Allison and Angie Skiggs

After a short break Amanda teamed up with Lin Backley to eventually win a tight match in the championship tie break against Angie Skiggs and Rachel Allison, 6-3, 6-7, 10-4.

In her third match, Amanda and Chris Bentley teamed up in the Mixed Doubles to play Liz Osman and Nick Redman which they finally won 7-6, 2-6, 10-6.

In the men’s singles Martin Menezes lost 6-1, 6-2 to Mark Woodrow in a closer match than that reflected by the score. Martin got partial revenge in the men’s doubles when he and his partner, Marcus McDonald, defeated Mark Woodrow and Keith Rodway 6-4, 6-2.

Lucy Cox and John Bradbury were winners of the Drawn Mixed Doubles Handicap final 6-3, 6-4 against Jane Solner and Brian Croucher.

In the Plate finals, Rachel Allison won against Anna Fisher, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 in the ladies’ singles. Colin Maynard defeated Alan Young 6-1, 7-5 in the men’s singles and in the final match of the day, the Mixed Doubles Plate, Jane and Brian Croucher lost to Tessa Richardson and Alan Young in the closest match of the day 6-4, 2-6, 13-11.

The many spectators were entertained with good tennis and hot refreshments.

