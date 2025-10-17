Triumphant Jon with his tribike and medal having been the third Brit to cross the line in his age groupplaceholder image
Triathlete Jon shines at age-group finals in Australia

By Ginny Cassell
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 12:09 BST
Triathlete Jon E Cassell qualified for the 2025 age group triathlon worlds in Wollongong, Australia.

He and his wife and team manager Mich Cassell travelled down under to take part in the competition. They arrived 10 days before the event to combat jetlag, acclimatise and continue the gruelling training which Jon has been doing for the past year alongside working full-time for Wired Media.

Jon, also a DJ, completed the course of a 1.5k swim in the sea, 39.7k bike ride and 10k run – in an astonishing 2.16.08 coming in as the third Brit and 15th out of 85 competitors.

Because of his amazing achievement he has automatically qualified for the worlds next year which will take place in Spain.

Jon and Mich are now enjoying some time in Oz taking in some of the amazing wildlife before returning home to begin the training all over again.

Jon trains with Tuff Fitty club and recommends anyone of any age to give it a go.

Jon and Mich enjoying the Aussie wildlife!

Jon and Mich enjoying the Aussie wildlife! Photo: Submitted

The A team Jon and Mich Cassell in Wollongong

The A team Jon and Mich Cassell in Wollongong Photo: Submitted

Phew! glad that is done! end of the race photo

Phew! glad that is done! end of the race photo Photo: Submitted

We did it!! Jon and tri bike in front of the swim with his medal

We did it!! Jon and tri bike in front of the swim with his medal Photo: Submitted

