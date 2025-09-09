Triple swimming crown for Sussex Triathletes

Two local triathletes earned swimming's Triple Crown on Saturday by swimming the length of the largest lakes in England, in one year.

Caroline Ray and Carl Clarke started their quest in June, swimming a mere 5.2 miles in Coniston Water. They then moved on to the July event at Ullswater covering 7.5 miles and finally completed their adventure on Saturday by swimming the greatest distance of 11 miles in Lake Windermere.

The weekend's swim saw the pair in the water for hours, with Caroline finishing in 6 hours 1 minute, and Carl 6 hours 53 minutes.

The pair are regular swimmers with the Mid Sussex Tri Club, enjoying the Ardingly Reservoir swims during the Summer and autumn-winter coached sessions. If you'd like to take up a swim challenge next year, or want to get back in to swimming, why not come along for a taster session? Contact [email protected] and get down to the pool!