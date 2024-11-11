Triumph for Eastbourne Indoors Bowls Club

The Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club mens and ladies won their respective County Leagues last season and began this seasons campaigns with emphatic victories.

The men triumphed 115 ( 6 points ) - 90 ( 1 point ) over Wealden and the ladies were also victorious over Wealden 100 ( 10 points ) – 62 ( 2 points ) and over Falaise 93 ( 12 points ) – 41 ( 0 points ).

In the 2nd round of the National Mixed Top Club competition there was a 10-6 points defeat away to Falaise in the 5 disciplines, with wins in the ladies 2 wood ( Mandy Carrie ) and the mixed 4 wood ( Nicki Dale, Chris Dodd, Simon Perry and Steve Ireland ).