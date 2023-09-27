Triumphant Hastings students earn their kickboxing belts

Over two weekends, over 120 students from Hastings Kickboxing Academy underwent grading for their belts. HKA recently updated the grading syllabus, adding new techniques to reflect the modern-day style of Kickboxing, and introduced new White Stripe belts to enhance students' development as they progress through the syllabus.

This marked the first time students were graded using the new syllabus, and, for the first time ever, every student passed.

This achievement is a significant testament not only to the students' hard work but also to the exceptional coaching team at HKA who collaborate closely with the instructors to support every student on their Kickboxing journey.

Carl Denne, Chief Instructor, commented, "This was also the first time we tested the upgraded grading syllabus, and I believe it was the toughest and most rewarding grading to date.

"I take pride in knowing that our grading is one of the most challenging around, and I'm very proud of it. We strive to maintain high standards across the board for all ages.

"The addition of White Stripe seminars to the syllabus allows students to refine their skill set, build confidence, and gives them something to work towards as they advance towards their next belt.

"This is crucial as we continue to progress with the club and our members, ensuring they are confident, skilled, and talented as they advance."

Instructor Jenny Fry added, "I am extremely proud of everyone who participated in their gradings; they all worked diligently and demonstrated great skill. It was gratifying to witness the students applying the new techniques during the grading.

"I want to express my gratitude to the entire team, coaches, families, and friends for their support."

HKA offers a variety of classes and welcomes children as young as 3 years old.