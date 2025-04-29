Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten members of Lewes Athletic Club took to the streets of the capital, joining a record-breaking 56,640 finishers in the 2025 London Marathon, the highest number of finishers ever recorded at any marathon globally.

Across several age categories, Lewes AC runners rose to the challenge, delivering strong performances despite the 22°C heat, making this the fourth hottest London Marathon on record.

In the mass participation event, Joshua Burgess led the way for the club, crossing the line at 2:27:31, placing 105th overall and achieving the fourth-fastest marathon in Lewes AC's history.

Other standout performances:

Miles, medals and memories at London Marathon 2025. Well done Team Lewes AC!

- George Stewart clocked a personal best of 2:38:10, finishing 537th in the male category.

- Fraser Macnicoll finished strongly in 2:44:22 while also raising funds to help the Friends of Mayo University Hospital buy an echo machine for its Special Care Baby Unit.

- Flaminia Gold achieved a personal best time of 2:54:19, finishing 111th among women and 85th in her age category. Flaminia also recorded the third fastest time for women in Lewes AC’s history

- Rachel Hillman, close behind, with an impressive 2:57:11.

- Ellen Brookes, competing in the 45-49 age category, finished in a superb 3:08:37, placing 42nd in her category and recording the second-fastest V40 women's marathon time in Lewes AC's history.

Other impressive Lewes AC finishers included: Chris Coffey 2:54:18; Matt Reed 2:56:47; Miles Shepherd 2:57:44; Toby Meanwell 3:05:08; Heidi Hodgson 3:29:34.

Club chair Philip Westbury said, "I'm incredibly proud of all our runners who represented Lewes AC at the London Marathon this year. Their performances are a testament to months of hard work, dedication, and disciplined training.

"To achieve such fantastic results, especially in challenging conditions, speaks volumes about their commitment and the supportive spirit of our club. I’d also like to thank all the supporters who cheered our runners along the iconic 26.2-mile route through central London.”