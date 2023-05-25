TTA Sussex Taekwondo club bring back medals from Glasgow

Students from local Haywards Heath club TTA Sussex – a branch of 9th Dan Chief Instructor Grandmaster T. K. Loh’s Traditional Taekwondo Association - attended the 34th TTA British Teams and Individuals Championship in Glasgow, Scotland to compete against fellow students from across the UK.

Categories entered were for both poomsae (form) and kyorugi (sparring) with divisions between genders, ages and weights.

Students competed successfully in 2-person poomsae (gold medal: Andreia & Teodor), 3-person poomsae (gold medal: Nia, Sian & Rhys) and 5-person poomsae (silver medal: Andreia, Teodor, Nia, Sian & Rhys). For some students, this was their first time performing together competitively in poomsae and an excellent experience in working together as a team under pressure.

They also completed in kyorugi with great results (gold medal: Teodor ; silver medal: Rhys ; bronze medal: Nia). All students came with previous competition experience in kyorugi. After several competitions, this was the first time that Teodor secured gold medal in kyorugi. Rhys also improved his performance in securing silver medal following his last competition in November (bronze medal).

Left to right: (back row) Grandmaster T.K.Loh (chief instructor) Dr. Chantal Lew (club instructor) Teodor and Andreia ; (front row) Rhys, Nia and Sian.

Dr. Lew said: “Martial arts offers a safe learning environment for individuals to explore their own personal areas of limitation and how to develop these for personal growth. In life and reality, whilst success is rewarding, the real value is in the journey to get to that point. When we fail, we learn to try again until we get there. We learn about true inner strength.”

Dr. Lew added: “The TTA focuses on ‘traditional-style’ taekwondo. In class students are educated about anatomy as well as focusing their minds. At the same time they learn to face and understand their fears and challenges in life’s journey. Our aim is to imbue a persevering attitude towards challenges as well as developing the tenacity to overcome them. Our younger students are also guided in their social interactions and development.”

TTA Sussex were also placed within the top 5 clubs at the Championships (with over 20 clubs participating from across the UK) and were awarded a much coveted Team Spirit Award trophy to crown their successful efforts.

TTA Sussex offers both children’s classes (6-7pm) and adult’s classes (7-8pm) and runs twice weekly (Tuesdays and Thursdays).

Free trial sessions are available on request periodically through the year.