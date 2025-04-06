Two bowlers each win four titles at Worthing Pavilion's indoor finals weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finals weekend at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club produced high-quality play and improbable fightbacks on the two indoor greens as the members competed for 18 titles.

Watched by an enthusiastic and appreciative audience, the singles, pairs and triples matches tested the bowlers' skills and tactical acumen, as well as the endurance of those who reached more than one final.

Gill Harrisson and Simon Davey each played four finals in various disciplines and remained undefeated.

Harrisson made a winning start to her busy weekend when she claimed the ladies' two-wood singles. Trailing Sue Pearson after three ends, she scored seven shots without replay to move into an 8-2 lead. Pearson halved the deficit on the ninth end but the champion took seven of the next eight for a 16-7 victory.

Gill Harrisson, left, Pat Edmonds, right, and marker Jacky Pearson after the ladies' 100 Up final

Harrisson ended the first day by competing for the ladies' singles championship against Jacky Pearson, who raced into a 5-0 lead. The final was level after eight ends and Harrisson dropped only two of the remaining 12 as she registered an impressive 21-11 win.

The open memorial singles, played over two sets of nine ends, went to a tie-break after Davey won the first set and Jeremy Simpson the second. The tie-break followed the same pattern, with Davey securing the title when he took the third and last end.

Paul Ward and James Brennan contested the men's 100 Up. In the race to 100 points, the finalists were tied 35 each after seven ends and Ward led 61-59 after 12. Brennan then turned on the power, scoring 42 of the next 60 points in winning 101-79.

The Young at Heart competition, for players aged 70-plus, was in the balance until the 21st end. John Ives was 13-4 up after nine, thanks to an early four and two threes. Andy Peters dug in and eventually tied the contest. He had the momentum but Ives scored his second four of the final to win 21-17.

Jamie Dunk, right, congratulates James Brennan after the men's championship singles final

Julie Woods and Ann Button were pushed all the way in the ladies' two-wood yardstick. With three of the 18 ends remaining they led Rosemary Lewer and Linda Farley by one shot. Woods and Button took the next two, enough for a 15-12 success.

Keith Wadhams and Derek Little had to give George Rhodes and Richard Calvert one shot on handicap in the Aussie pairs. A five on the fourth end put Wadhams and Little three clear and they scored another 10 shots without reply to go 16-3 up. Their opponents showed why they have won so many club pairs titles with a five on the ninth end but Wadhams and Little responded to win 21-14.

The drawn pairs was won by Peter Woods and Roger Dutton, who received one shot on handicap from Phil Crompton and Russ Doherty. The lead changed sides three times in the early stages before Woods and Dutton gradually built a 12-shot lead with four ends to play. Crompton and Doherty stormed back into contention, scoring a five and a three, but succumbed 18-16.

The open triples championship concluded the action on Saturday, enthralling the spectators for more than three hours. Pat Edmonds, Warwick Davis and Neil Kerkhove raced into a 9-0 lead against Sue Pearson, Russ Doherty and Simon Davey, who eventually drew level with only two of the 18 ends to play. They took them both with singles to register a remarkable and hard-earned 16-14 win.

Russ Doherty, who played in two finals on Saturday, found time to run the Brighton marathon on Sunday

Sunday's action started in similar style to Saturday's play, with Davey winning his third title, this time the men's championship pairs. He skipped his father, Colin Davey, against George Rhodes and Richard Calvert, who took the first end but managed only two more singles in 12 ends before they conceded after less than an hour. Four fours by the Daveys earned them a huge lead, with the final score 23-3.

The ladies' championship pairs was a much tighter affair, lasting almost three hours, but it also had a familiar outcome. Gill Harrisson collected her third title, this time with skip Jacky Pearson. They defeated Pat Edmonds and Sue Gubbins despite trailing 11-3 after nine of the 18 ends.

Harrisson and Pearson took eight of the remaining ends, starting with a four on the 10th to cut the deficit. They overhauled their rivals with three ends to play and secured a 14-12 win with a single on the last.

Neil Kerkhove had to concede two shots to Roger Dutton in the handicap singles, which turned into another nailbiter in the race for 21 shots. Kerkhove took the lead with a four on the first and was ahead until Dutton drew level on the 11th. Kerkhove immediately regained the advantage and moved 20-18 up before a three by Dutton on the 19th end gave him the title.

Rosemary Lewer, left, and Julie Woods checking a tight head in the ladies' two-wood yardstick pairs

The Warwick Davis Plate, another handicap competition, started with Jeremy Simpson conceding five shots to Alan Cheeseman. The underdog kept Simpson at bay for more than an hour until becoming marooned on 13 shots. Simpson reeled off a three and three twos in four ends, eventually winning 21-14 after 19 ends.

John Ives earned his second title of the weekend in the silver jack, defeating Mike Spinks 21-7, also after 19 ends. Spinks took seven ends but was unable to score more than a single on any of them, whereas Ives scored a three and four twos before clinching victory with an emphatic four.

Gill Harrisson completed her four wins from four finals when she defeated Pat Edmonds in the ladies' 100 Up. Edmonds put up a great challenge but was never able to seize the lead, losing by 104 points to 86 after Harrisson scored consecutive eights.

Jeremy Simpson took the men's two-wood singles when Paul Ward conceded after 17 ends. Simpson was never behind and built a 12-shot lead before Ward rallied to make the result 17-8.

The men's championship singles pitted James Brennan against Jamie Dunk, the competition secretary, who yet again did an excellent job in organising the weekend. Dunk won two of the first three ends before dropping a four as Brennan started a run of five ends without reply. Although Dunk took eight ends he scored only singles, eventually losing 21-8 on the 20th end.

The last final to finish was the mixed championship pairs, an epic contest that pitted Linda Carter and Simon Davey against Ann Button and Richard Calvert. Carter's hopes of a first bowls title looked bleak after five ends when her opponents led 14-2, having scored a rare seven.

With three ends to play Button and Calvert were still six shots clear. That lead was halved by the 18th end, where they held two shots and seemed assured of victory until Davey fired the jack out of the rink to kill the end. Carter then produced four excellent woods to pile the pressure on her opponents and Davey sealed the deal for an 18-17 victory that made his record four wins from four finals.

Pam Tottman, Peter Baker and Robin Machell, three regional umpires from the English Bowls Umpires Association, ensured all the matches ran as smoothly as the woods.