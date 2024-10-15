Two County Presidents in one year!
Jan Barnes and Andy Simmons are pictured ahead of the 'celebratory' event held at Horsham, with players from all over the County taking part, many of whom were from HDIBC.
Both Jan and Andy will be making donations to their chosen charities during their period as Presidents - Jan to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (in memory of her late husband) and Andy to the Alzheimers Society.
Whilst the Ladies did briefly lead the competition,the Men were the eventual winners! The match was followed by a Roast Dinner for all those involved.
Contratulations to both Jan and Andy and good luck for the coming year.