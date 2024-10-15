Two County Presidents in one year!

By Jo Lawrence
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club recently celebrated the great honour 'bestowed' on them this year, with both the Ladies' and Men's County Presidents being members of our Club.

Jan Barnes and Andy Simmons are pictured ahead of the 'celebratory' event held at Horsham, with players from all over the County taking part, many of whom were from HDIBC.

Both Jan and Andy will be making donations to their chosen charities during their period as Presidents - Jan to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (in memory of her late husband) and Andy to the Alzheimers Society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst the Ladies did briefly lead the competition,the Men were the eventual winners! The match was followed by a Roast Dinner for all those involved.

Contratulations to both Jan and Andy and good luck for the coming year.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice