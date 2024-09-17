Two draws for The Green
Last weekend two of The Green's tennis teams were in action and both drew with their opponents.
The men's second team entertained the Seaford second team in their first Sussex winter league fixture in Division 5. Both home pairs of Louis Adkin with Dominic Heavens and Gabriel Gregson with Paul Tune easily defeated the Seaford second pair with the loss of only one game but were beaten by the first pair, although Louis/Dominic only lost in the championship tie-break after one set apiece.
The mixed third team played the Amherst third team in a Division 3 fixture of the Wealden Tennis League. Emma Candy/Matt Wells lost 1-6, 2-6 to Billie Kotting/Jack Watson but beat Julie Fielding/Vince Vaughan 6-1, 6-2.
Meanwhile the second pairing of Jennifer Rhodes/Martyn Oakland also lost by the same score to Billie/Jack but just edged home against Julie/Vince by 4-6, 6-4 and 12-10 to clinch the 2-2 draw.
If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.
