Two draws out of two for The Green tennis teams

Two tennis matches resulted in draws for The Green.

The men’s fourth team hosted the Cooden second team in a Division 9 fixture of the Sussex Summer League.

The first home pair of Sam Eastall with Ed Williams just beat the Cooden first pair of Steve Bradley with Alan Osman by 6-3, 5-7 and 10-7 in the championship tie-break whilst the second pair of Mike Eastwood with Adam Shaw lost an even closer rubber to Andy Ball and Jay Baltruschat by 6-1, 3-6 and 9-11.

Then Sam/Ed defeated Andy/Jay 6-3, 6-3 whilst Mike/Adam were beaten 1-6, 1-6 by Steve/Alan, so bringing up the 2-2 final result.

Meanwhile the ladies second team entertained the Crawley second team in a Division 9 fixture with the first pairing of Hannah Gandy with Sheila King easily winning their two rubbers.

However, the second pairing of Grace Amaral with Heather Wilcox lost to the Crawley second pairing by 4-6, 1-6 but only lost to the first pairing by 0-6, 6-4, 2-10.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club website and use the Contact Us feature.